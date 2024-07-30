Africa: Henley Passport Index - Ghana Scores 75th Globally - Disintegration On the Continent Responsible for Africa's Performance

Ghana has made notable strides in passport power, jumping from 80th to 72nd place globally. This also means passport holders can enjoy unrestricted access to 68 countries across Africa and the Caribbean, a testament to the country's growing international mobility and influence.

The Henley Passport Index, released annually, evaluates passports according to the number of visa-free travel destinations available to holders. Although the U.S. passport remains a powerful travel document, it has dropped in the rankings for the second consecutive year in 2024, marking a decade-long decline from its top spot in 2014.

This means, that while the U.S. passport offers access to 186 destinations, other countries surpass it in travel freedom. Singapore comes first, granting its citizens unparalleled access to 195 visa-free destinations. A second tier is European and Asian nations France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Spain - closely following, with 192 visa-free destinations.

In third place is a cluster of countries, including Austria, Finland, and Sweden, offering 191 visa-free destinations. At the same time, the fourth group, comprising the U.K., Belgium, and others, provides access to 190 destinations.

International relations Dr. Ismael Hlovor, suggests the current passport rankings expose the lack of cohesion among African nations. He posits that greater regional integration would significantly improve Africa's performance in such indexes.

"The strange thing about Africa is that, in as much as the whole of Africa we could actually waive visas for all of us and that would shoot up all of our scoring and everybody will have about fifty-something nations where you could go visa-free," He said.

Dr. Hlovor debunked the assumption that a country must be a superpower to have a strong passport, instead emphasizing the importance of diplomatic negotiations, citizen cooperation, and addressing the issue of African youth exploiting visa-free travel opportunities in developed nations, which can lead to migration and potential misuse.

"It's a matter of negotiation, it's a matter of other countries reciprocating your visa waivers," he added.

The Henley Passport Index is regarded as the definitive ranking system, categorizing global passports based on the number of visa-free destinations accessible to their holders. This esteemed index relies on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the most comprehensive and precise travel database, and is enhanced by Henley & Partners' expert research team.