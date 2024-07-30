Ghana: Speaker Apologises Over Withdrawn Road Traffic L.I. On MPs Use of Sirens

The proposed legislation had it been approved would have amended the Road Traffic regulations, allowing MPs, Ministers, and judges to use sirens in traffic and drive without speed limits

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has publicly apologized after a proposed Legislative Instrument (L.I.) which sought to exempt MPs, and Ministers from traffic congestion was withdrawn two weeks ago after a public outcry.

"Following the oppositions, firm stance against the L.I, the government has decided to withdraw the proposed amendments...We recognise the public perception of insensitivity and I am here to offer an apology and assure the Ghanaian people that this parliament remains acutely aware of and responsive to their needs," Bagbin said when Parliamentary proceedings began today.

House Speaker Bagbin while addressing a public concern on the the now withdrawn road traffic LI has apologised to Ghanaians for the "insensitivity" displayed by the political class when it first introduced the said LI to allow MPs, JSCs to use sirens in the streets. #GhParliament-- Odekro (@odekro) July 29, 2024

The proposed legislation had it been approved would have amended the Road Traffic regulations, allowing MPs, Ministers, and judges to use sirens in traffic and drive without speed limits.

Some MPs had tried to justify the move, but the public fought back in opposition.