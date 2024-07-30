Nigeria: Hardship - Groups Endorse Protest, Urge Govt Not to Suppress Dissent

The CSOs urged government agencies to refrain from any attempts to suppress demonstrations through intimidation, excessive use of force, or unjust legal actions.

Local activists and civil society organisations want the Nigerian government and security agencies to allow citizens who are dissatisfied with government policies to protest peacefully.

The 21 civil society groups said peaceful protest is fundamental to democratic governance and that this right is a cornerstone of any democratic society and a critical means for citizens to express their dissatisfaction, demand accountability, and advocate for change.

Young Nigerians have planned a 10-day nationwide protest to demand an improvement in Nigeria's economic situation and a reversal of some government policies, particularly the removal of petrol subsidies. The protests are expected to commence on Thursday.

As part of efforts to address the concerns, President Bola Tinubu has met with various stakeholders including traditional and religious leaders. He has called on the youth to shelve the protest.

Some Nigerians have also called for restraint, as security agencies warn protesters not to go overboard and that they should prevent the protests from turning violent.

In their statement on Monday, the CSOs said they believe protests serve as a vital mechanism for holding leaders accountable and ensuring that government actions reflect the people's will and needs.

"History has shown that protests can lead to significant changes in government policies, processes and practices, highlighting the power of collective action to address grievances and promote good governance."

While the right to protest is a fundamental principle of democratic nations, the CSOs concede that such protest must be exercised peacefully and responsibly without violating the rights of others.

"Accordingly, we urge all parties engaged, including protest organisers, participants, and law enforcement agencies, to prioritise safety and the rule of law. Law enforcement

has a duty to safeguard protesters while upholding public order. Demonstrators must avoid activities that might exacerbate tensions, cause unrest or threaten public safety."

Protest is a legitimate form of expression enshrined in international human rights instruments, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, and Nigeria's 1999 Constitution (as amended), among others. It allows citizens to publicly voice their concerns, challenge injustices, and participate actively in the democratic process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The CSOs urged government agencies to refrain from any attempts to suppress demonstrations through intimidation, excessive use of force, or unjust legal actions.

"Every protest is deemed peaceful, and if intelligence indicates otherwise, it is the role of the appropriate government agencies to identify such saboteurs and arrest them immediately. Arresting protest organisers shows a lack of understanding of the enemies of the state."

They called on the Nigerian judiciary and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to uphold the rights of all protesters and establish a mechanism to promptly address and dismiss oppressive charges that may arise from these protests.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the principles of democracy and human rights and stand in solidarity with those who decided to exercise the right to peaceful protest.

"We encourage all citizens to actively participate in shaping a just and accountable society, and we call on all stakeholders to uphold the principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law," the groups said.