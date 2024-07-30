Nigeria: Why We Recalled Members for Emergency Plenary - National Assembly

The National Assembly has explained that the need to avert the planned nationwide protest necessitated the recall of its members for an emergency plenary on Wednesday.

Both the House and the Senate had instructed their members to reconvene on Wednesday for important national matters shortly after commencing their annual recess.

In an internal memo signed by the Clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, members were urged to "make necessary arrangements to attend, as important matters will be deliberated upon during this session," apologising for the "inconvenience caused by the interruption of the annual recess."

Similarly, the Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, issued a memo requesting all senators to be present for the Wednesday emergency plenary to discuss "issues of national importance."

While the memos did not specify the details of the emergency meeting, it was gathered that the session would address the planned nationwide protests by various groups over the high cost of goods and services, hunger, and poverty. The protests are scheduled from August 1 to 10, 2024.

Speaking to Daily Trust, the Deputy Spokesperson of the House, Rep. Philiph Agbese, explained that the current situation warranted the House to convene and discuss urgent issues facing the nation.

He said, "This Parliament serves as a bridge between the executive and the citizens. Our interest is to foster peace and joy for the largest population of our people. We understand that most protesters have changed their minds, but we are concerned about every individual affected by the hardship in the land.

"As a serious-minded, pro-people, and welfarist parliament, we are committed to the welfare of the people. We aim to serve as a bridge between the executive and the Nigerian masses. We will engage with the executive and address disagreements, designing methods of collaboration to avoid frequent protests. We believe the government should do more."

Regarding attendance amidst reports that many lawmakers have travelled abroad, Agbese assured that "a good number of parliamentarians will be available on Wednesday. Parliamentary engagement allows members to rest and relate with their constituents, but in times of national emergencies, parliament will always convene. Members were aware before leaving for recess that they could be called upon at any time in the interest of the people."