Liberia: Weah Ex-Officials Jailed

--As former Finance Minister Tweah claims political witch hunt

The Boakai-led administration's anti-corruption efforts initially faced mounting condemnation because they appeared disorganized, but recent measures could lead to the prosecution of several individuals from the former regime.

By Kruah Thompson

Monrovia, July 30, 2024: Three former officials of ex-President George Manneh Weah's regime have been detained in Monrovia following the indictment of several past officials, including ex-Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah.

But Mr. Tweah, reacting to the indictment, described the move by the Boakai regime as a political witch hunt.

Tweah took to his official Facebook page to express his views, explaining that he has been a primary political target over the past six years.

However, along with Mr. Tweah, those indicted are Mr. Weah's former National Security Advisor, Mr. Jefferson Karmoh, Liberia's former Acting Justice Minister, Cllr. Nyenati Tuan, former Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) Director Mr. Stanley S. Ford, and former FIA Comptroller Mr. D. Moses P. Cooper.

So far, Cllr. Tuan, Mr. Karmoh, and one of the FIA indictees were detained at the Monrovia Central Prison on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Tweah, who is believed to be out of the country, maintained that the writ of arrest against the past officials is a complete witch-hunt.

Tweah contended that he had been subjected to numerous false accusations, ranging from the so-called $25 million mop-up "propaganda" to the $16 billion Liberian dollars concoction.

He said he has been subjected to other fabrications to tarnish his reputation and undermine his political standing.

Liberian prosecutors have charged Mr. Tweah and other former officials with economic sabotage, misuse of public money, property, or record, theft and illegal disbursement and expenditure of public money, theft of property, criminal facilitation, and criminal conspiracy.

The Joseph Nyuma Boakai-led administration has instituted a fight against corruption, seeking to hold past officials accountable for their alleged roles in the theft and misapplication of public resources during Mr. Weah's rule.

That effort faced mounting condemnation from the outset because it appeared disorganized, but recent court measures could lead to the prosecution of many once-powerful officials.

On Monday, in a landmark move in Liberia's fight against corruption, the Monrovia City Court issued arrest warrants against the former officials, and some were arrested, including Mr. Karmoh, Cllr. Tuan, and others.

Based on the court's arrest order, Cllr. After their arrests, Tuan, Mr. Karmoh, and other former officials were detained at the Monrovia Central Prison.

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) announced the indictment against the former officials following investigations into claims of economic sabotage, misuse of public funds, and multiple charges.

These charges stemmed from a comprehensive investigation that uncovered significant allegations of corrupt practices that reportedly compromised the nation's financial integrity.

Samuel Tweah, who served as Minister of Finance, is accused of mishandling public funds and enabling economic sabotage during his tenure.

Nyenati Tuan, the former Acting Justice Minister, faces accusations of misusing public resources and participating in corrupt activities.

Meanwhile, the indictments suggest a widespread network of alleged corruption at the highest levels of government.

For a nation that has long grappled with corruption within its public institutions, the news of the arrest warrants seems to signal a significant step toward addressing systemic corruption and reinforcing the rule of law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, citizens remain concerned about how the case will unfold in the coming days.

While Mr. Tweah remained at large, he criticized the Unity Party (UP)-led government for its alleged ongoing corruption.

He cited accusations of a government-sanctioned US$8 million payment from Liberia's reserve funds to privately run SIB Bank, which purportedly financed the UP's election campaign.

Mr. Tweah also highlighted the ruling party's disregard for audit reports revealing significant financial mismanagement during its 12-year rule and its poor public standing due to its recent six-month governance failures.

Tweah vowed to challenge the alleged political witch-hunt and defend his reputation through the justice system.

He revealed that he is working with his legal team to refute the government's allegations. "I will emerge stronger, and my enemies will be put to shame!" he declared.