Nigeria: Adamawa Govt Collaborates With Unicef, UNFPA, to Strengthen Access to Reproductive and Adolescent Health

29 July 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Adamawa State government has collaborated with UNICEF and UNFPA to Strengthen access to reproductive health (SARAH).

The inception meeting, which aimed to inform critical stakeholders and relevant Ministries/MDAs about the SARAH project's goals, objectives, and expected results, took place at the American University Hotel.

The event was organized by Adamawa State Ministry Of Health & Human Services (ASMOH) /State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA).

Mrs. Sheyi Olusande from UNICEF presented the project's objectives and goals, while Dr. Sulaiman Saidu Bashir EC ADSPHCDA provided a presentation on the alignment of the SARAH project with national and state health sector priorities and the SWAP.

The Honorable Commissioner of the Ministry of Health and Human Services, Chief Felix B. Tangwami, opened the event and praised the significant role played by EU, UNICEF, and UNFPA in strengthening healthcare service delivery in Nigeria.

He assured the partners that the government of AUF is ready to complement the intervention through effective and efficient utilization of resources and technical support.

Among other remarks during the event were goodwill messages from the State Ministry for Women Affairs, State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, and UNICEF among other critical partners.

Notably, among the top delegations from UNICEF were Anu John, a Health Specialist, and Margaret Gituwa, a Health Specialist.

