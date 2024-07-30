Nigeria: There's No More Need for Protest - Govt

29 July 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

The federal government says there is no longer need for protest as it is already addressing the demands made by aggrieved Nigerians.

Addressing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Monday, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said, "many of the issues that those planning the protest are putting forward is being addressed. Government is putting efforts to make sure that food is made available.

"Rice has been taken to various centers across the country and it is being sold for N40,000. This is just the beginning and necessary first step. Other efforts are underway.

"There is so much investment that is going into the agricultural sector and we believe that as we move forward, the price of food will come down."

The Minister said the President believes that government is answering the questions being asked by the youths, "the student loan is making sure that no youth that wants to go to school will be left out. By the time the CNG takes full course, the transportation issues will be resolved," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.