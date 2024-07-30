Nigeria: Lagos Police Condemn Attack On MTN Facility Over Deactivated Phone Lines

29 July 2024
Leadership (Abuja)

The Lagos State Police Command has strongly condemned the act of vandalism by aggrieved subscribers at an MTN office in the FESTAC Town area of Lagos on Monday.

The mobile network subscribers besieged the MTN office due to the deactivation of their SIM cards as instructed by the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) over non-linkage of their National Identity Numbers (NINs) with their SIM cards.

In a viral video, subscribers were seen trying to pull down the corrugated iron sheets on the perimeter fence of the MTN office.

But, reacting to the development, the Lagos State Police Command, through its spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, berated the aggrieved subscribers for their attitude.

Sp Hundeyin stated, "This should not be the way to go!"

He added, "Meanwhile, the DPO FESTAC and his men responded immediately when they got the report. They succeeded in restoring normalcy and are still on the ground to maintain peace."

