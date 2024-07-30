Nigeria: Protest's Fundamental Right, but Must Be Peaceful - Akpata

Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate in the September 21, poll in Edo State, Mr. Olumide Akpata, has expressed support for the August 1, 2024, protest, but asked the protesters to be peaceful in articulating their grievances.

He also called on the security agencies to be restraint and professional in managing the protests. Akpata in a statement, yesterday, said: "The recent surge of discussions across news outlets and social media platforms regarding planned protests by citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria set to commence on August 1, 2024, has drawn significant attention.

"These protests, aimed at addressing perceived inadequacies in governance, have elicited diverse reactions from various segments of Nigerian society.

"It is paramount to emphatically state that the right to peaceful assembly and free expression, including the right of citizens to protest, are fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"As citizens of this great nation, we are not only entitled to exercise these rights but are indeed duty-bound to do so when circumstances necessitate. It is on this unshakeable constitutional foundation that I unequivocally support the right of the would-be protesters to assemble peacefully and articulate their grievances. "Speculation about the sponsors or financiers of the protest is, in my considered opinion, a misdirection of energy and resources. The root cause of this civic action is painfully evident in the current state of our beloved country. "The harsh economic realities faced by countless Nigerians, many of whom struggle daily to meet basic needs, serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for decisive action.

"It is a testament to the resilience and patience of Nigerians that we have endured these challenges for so long.

"To the would-be protesters, I implore you to exercise your constitutional rights within the bounds of the law. The nobility of your cause must not be tarnished by actions that contravene the very principles of democracy and good governance that you seek to uphold.

"Remain peaceful and law-abiding, even in the face of potential provocation. Your conduct during these protests will speak volumes about the depth of your convictions and the strength of our democracy.

"To our security agencies, I urge the utmost restraint and professionalism in managing these protests. Your primary duty is to protect and serve the citizens of Nigeria, including those exercising their right to protest.

"Ensure that adequate security measures are in place to safeguard both the protesters and the general public. Your actions in the coming days will be crucial to maintaining public trust and upholding the principles of our democracy.

"To the government at all levels, I call for a moment of deep reflection and decisive action. The voices of the people, expressed through these protests, should not be dismissed or suppressed but should serve as a catalyst for positive change.