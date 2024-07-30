Zimbabwe: Despite Hostility, LGBTQI+ Activists in Zimbabwe Push for Equality

Munich, Germany — Facing a tide of discrimination and violence, Zimbabwe's LGBTQI+ community is fighting for their right to exist.

LGBTQI+ people have long been left out of society in Zimbabwe due to discrimination and violence toward them. In 2006, the country criminalized same-sex relationships under the Criminal Law Act 2006. The legal penalties include a maximum of fourteen years imprisonment or a fine, creating a hostile environment that promotes fear and persecution amongst LGBTQI+ with incidents of hate crimes and harassment becoming all too common.

The late president Robert Mugabe was notoriously homophobic and hostile towards the LGBTQI+ community. Mugabe's inflammatory rhetoric, such as his statement that "gays are worse than dogs and pigs" fueled ongoing hostility and oppression. This enduring prejudice was evident in an attack on the Gay & Lesbians Association of Zimbabwe's office, illustrating the persistent challenges faced by gays and lesbians in Zimbabwe. Vice President Constantino Chiwenga denounced a scholarship offer to underprivileged students by LGBTQI+ organizations, claiming it was intended to lure young Zimbabweans into LGBTQI+ activities, which he described as unlawful and contrary to Zimbabwe's Christian values. He said that Zimbabwe does not entertain "alien, anti-life, un-African, and unchristian values".

Advocates like Robert M Chipazaure are working tirelessly to challenge these injustices.

Chipazaure is a passionate 26-year-old advocate working at the intersection of human rights and mental health. He represents GALZ (Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe) as an ORDA advocate and has worked with Love Alliance on the My Reality Campaign internationally. He is a young emerging leader alumnus under Y+ Global. His work is driven by a passion for uplifting marginalized communities, protecting their rights, and ensuring their needs are met.

"With Love Alliance, what we have been doing with GALZ lately is intersectional movement building, collaborating, and finding allyship with other organizations based in Zimbabwe," he said in a session at the 25th International Aids conference in Munich.

Chipazaure emphasized the importance of educating the community on human rights and safety, given that Zimbabwe criminalizes LGBTIQ members. He mentioned the establishment of the Colour Girls Clinic and the partnerships formed with governmental institutions to help the community access healthcare services, especially after the challenges posed by COVID-19.

"So, we had to find possible means to help our community," he said.

Challenges haunting the LGBTIQI+ community

"Living as an LGBTQI+ person in Zimbabwe has been challenging due to stigma and discrimination," he said. "I've faced difficulties in expressing myself freely, and mental health has been a significant barrier. However, I've found strength in advocacy, working to promote and protect the rights of key vulnerable populations."

Chipazaure said that the most pressing challenges faced by the LGBTQI+ community in Zimbabwe today include stigma, discrimination, and safety concerns. "These challenges are evolving, with increasing hostility and targeted attacks on our community. Mental health and access to healthcare, particularly for those living with HIV, are also significant concerns," he said.

"Ensuring LGBTQI+ safety in Zimbabwe amid rising hostility requires a multi-faceted approach," he said. "GALZ prioritizes safety and security, providing protection and support to the community.

Stigma and discrimination

Zimbabwe is one of only five nations to achieve the UN targets for HIV/AIDS, alongside Botswana, Tanzania, Namibia, and Eswatini. These 95-95-95 goals aim for 95% of people living with HIV to know their status, 95% of those diagnosed to receive antiretroviral treatment, and 95% of those treated to achieve viral suppression. Despite Zimbabwe's success, high-risk groups such as men who have sex with men, transgender individuals, and sex workers lag. Only about 48% of men who have sex with men know their HIV status, despite a significantly higher prevalence rate of 21%, according to UNAIDS. The situation is even more dire for transgender Zimbabweans. Due to the criminalization of their activities, these groups often remain underground, making it challenging to access necessary health services.

Because their activities are illegal, they often remain hidden.

"Stigma and discrimination significantly impact LGBTQI+ individuals' access to the HIV vaccine," said Chipazaure. "Fear of being outed and marginalized prevents many from seeking medical attention. Sensitization of healthcare providers and engagement with the government health ministry are essential in addressing these issues."

He added, "With Love Alliance, we managed to establish a clinic at our Drop-in center, where our allies and LGBTIQI+ people can access any form of healthcare services for free, not just HIV-related."

He also described ongoing advocacy efforts with policymakers, acknowledging that such changes take time. "As GALZ, we engaged with policymakers in Zimbabwe, fighting for our rights to make life better for the LGBTIQi+ community."

"Advocacy changes do not come overnight, it takes years," he said.

Anti-gay Train in Africa

In some African countries, laws criminalizing LBGTQI+ relationships have made access to HIV services more challenging for key populations. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni passed the Anti-Homosexuality Act which imposes a death sentence as punishment for aggravated homosexual acts. The law has gained support from many in the East African country who view homosexuality as a foreign behavior rather than a sexual orientation.

Chipazaure has urged that international support and solidarity can contribute to the advancement of LGBTQI+ rights and equality in Zimbabwe by amplifying our voices, providing resources, and advocating for policy change. It's essential to recognize our struggles and support our efforts in promoting equality and inclusivity. He added that advocacy and engagement with policymakers are crucial in driving change. International support and solidarity can also play a vital role in amplifying our voices and promoting equality."

"I urge everyone to recognize the humanity and dignity of LGBTQI+ individuals, said Chipazaure. "We deserve equal rights, protection, and access to healthcare. Let's work together to create a more inclusive and accepting society. Remember, advocacy is key to driving change, and together, we can make a difference."