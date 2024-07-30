Nigeria: No Security Operative Killed During Attack in Aba - Abia Govt

The Abia State Government says "no security operative was killed" in the gun battle between security operatives and yet-to-be identified gunmen during an attack in the early hours of Monday, in Aba.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr Okey Kanu, made this known on Monday during a press briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Umuahia.

Kanu said :"Earlier today some criminal elements operating in three vehicles engaged in a gun fight with military personnel and with security operatives at Umuode Tonimas Junction along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

"From that spot the armed criminals headed to Umuojima in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area where they had an exchange of gun fire with military personnel.

"In the ensuing gunfight the criminals were overwhelmed by the superior gun power of the security operatives and in the process, one of them was neutralised.

"The other criminals escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds in one of their get away vehicles a Lexus SUV".

He said that the security operatives were still on the trail of the fleeing criminals.

Kanu said the government received credible intelligence that the criminals elements were on the prowl to cause mayhem in Abia, stressing government's determination to stop them.

He urged the people of Abia to be vigilant and report any suspicious moves by any individual to the nearest Police Station or any security agency.

Kanu reiterated the state government's resolve not to tolerate activities of criminal elements and stressed its zero-tolerance stance for criminal activities in Abia.

"The state government has zero-tolerance for criminal activities, particularly those that would want to disturb the peace of the state and destroy the modest gains that government has made in the past 13 months," he said.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Security, Navy Commander McDonald Uba (rtd) also said that there was no loss recorded on the side of the security operatives in Monday's crisis.

He said the no record of casualty on th part of security agencies was a testimony of the fact that government had reviewed its strategy.

"The governor has given marching orders that we no longer want to concede to these criminals elements who use occasional warfare to spring up surprises, shoot policemen, shoot army personnel and all that.

"What happened today is a testament to the fact that we have also reviewed our strategy and my assurances is that going forward it will be a different ballgame," he said.

He said that one of the hoodlums was killed in the gun duel and security operatives had taken custody of the Toyota Highlander Jeep in which he was being conveyed.

Uba said that the other assailants who escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds were still being trailed and credible intelligence available to government revealed that another assailant had died.

"I know before the day runs out we will close in on them , but this goes to show you that it is no more business as usual," he said. (NAN)