Nigeria: Commercial Bus Ban in Lagos, Nigeria Affects the Lekki-Epe Axis and Not the Entire State

Commercial bus ban in Lagos, Nigeria affects the Lekki-Epe axis and not the entire state

IN SHORT: The Lagos state government has announced plans to ban some commercial buses, popularly known as "Danfo" and "Korope". But this ban is not throughout the state, which could cause a transport crisis.

The Lagos State government has announced plans to ban two types of commercial buses, according to several posts on Facebook.

"LAGOS GOVERNMENT TO BAN DANFO AND KOROPE ON OCTOBER 1," one of the posts reads.

"Danfo" and "Korope" buses are an important means of transport within the Lagos metropolitan area. A "Danfo" is a larger bus, while a "Korope" is a minibus. Both are usually painted yellow, with black stripes on the sides.

But has the government announced any plans to ban these commercial buses in Lagos state, Nigeria's economic hub? We checked.

Ban applies buses plying Lekki-Epe axis only

The Lagos government has announced a ban on Danfo and Korope buses, but only those servicing the Lekki-Epe axis, not the whole state, from 1 October 2024.

Sola Giwa, special adviser to the state governor on transportation, told the media that the state of bus operations in the axis was "chaotic". This had prompted the move to regulate and integrate the informal sector into the state's bus reform, using the Lekki-Epe axis as a pilot test.

"This development aims to streamline transportation in Lagos, promoting a safer, more efficient, and organised system. As the deadline approaches, all stakeholders are encouraged to cooperate with the government to ensure a seamless transition," Giwa told the media.

Buses that met the standards of the inspection service would still be allowed to operate in some capacity, he said.

The ban will only affect commercial buses and minibuses in Lekki-Epe and not the entire state.

