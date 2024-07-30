Nigeria: No, Video Does Not Show Nigerians Leaving Their Country for 'Greener Pastures'

30 July 2024
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Denzel Amobi

No, video does not show Nigerians leaving their country for 'greener pastures'

IN SHORT: A video circulating on Facebook shows a group of deportees arriving in Assamaka, Niger. The claim that it shows Nigerians leaving their country is false.

A video has been posted on Facebook with the claim it shows Nigerians leaving their country for "greener pastures".

The video shows a large group of people with luggage walking across a desert landscape.

One post, dated 18 June 2024, reads: "Jakpa: some men seen traveling through the desert for greener pasture."

"Jakpa" is presumably meant to be japa, a Yoruba word meaning to run or escape. It has become a common term for Nigerians who migrate in search of a better life.

Many Nigerians leave the country to escape the ailing economy, insecurity and to find better job opportunities.

Similar posts can be found here and here. (Note: See more instances listed at the end of the report.)

But does the video show Nigerians fleeing their country? We checked.

Old, unrelated video

Africa Check broke the video into frames and ran them through Google reverse image search.

The search led us to a longer version, posted in 2022 by Alarme Phone Sahara (APS), an organisation that aims to protect migrants in the Sahel-Saharan region and Europe.

The video is captioned: "Arrival of deportees in Assamaka on foot, 8th of March 2022."

Assamaka is a town in the northern Agadez region of Niger.

According to APS, a group of 810 deportees arrived in Assamaka that day: "The deportees were 328 nationals from Guinea Conakry, 274 from Mali, 43 from Burkina Faso, 45 from Ivory Coast, 26 from Benin, 21 from Sierra Leone, 20 from Nigeria, 16 from Senegal, 13 from the Gambia, 4 from Liberia, 3 from Togo, 3 from Ghana, 2 from Chad, one woman from Cameroon, one man from Sudan and one from Niger."

The same claim was also posted here and here.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.