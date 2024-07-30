Liberia: Moh Rallies Collective Efforts to Combat Hepatitis

The Ministry of Health (MoH) and its partners launched a major campaign to prevent the high increase of the hepatitis virus on Monday, July 29, 2024.

The World Health Organization (WHO) scorecard for 2021 shows that the prevalence of the Hepatitis B Virus in Liberia is 13.5% for adults in the general population and 4.7% for children under 5.

Studies also showed a greater than 5% prevalence during first-time testing for chronic Hepatitis B exists among healthcare workers, making the need for active prevention, testing, and treatment very urgent.

In his keynote address, Dr. Moses Jeuronlon, WHO Representative, urged urgent action to address the high burden of viral hepatitis in this country.

Dr. Jeuronlon stressed the need for accelerated action to improve hepatitis awareness and strengthen national response and advocacy to its threats.

He rallied collective effort in combating the spread of Hepatitis in the country, saying access to vaccines shouldn't be cost-intensive.

Jeuronlon further suggested the need for a cheaper means of getting the vaccine for every Liberian to reduce the threat of the virus.

To eliminate Viral Hepatitis and achieve the WHO's ambitious targets by 2030, Jeuronlon said member states under the leadership of their Ministries of Health should prioritize and invest in simplified and equitable care services for Viral Hepatitis.

He urged them to ensure that all pregnant women living with chronic hepatitis B have access to treatment and their infants have access to hepatitis B birth dose vaccines to prevent infection.

"I hereby call on the Ministry of Health and all relevant partners to invest in these low-cost impact interventions to address the Public Health problem," said Jeuronlon.

"It is important [to] underscore that these interventions require comprehensive and strong partnership, inter-sectorial collaboration, and community engagement," Dr. Jeuronlon continued.

He urged the need to raise awareness of hepatitis, its prevention, and treatment.

In an overview, Dr. Jonathan Flomo, Manager of the National AIDS & STIs Control Program, explained that the aim of commemorating World Hepatitis Day is to raise more awareness of the virus hepatitis.

He said it requires a collective effort to address the cause of hepatitis virus.

He detailed that the celebration of World Hepatitis Day (WHD) on 28 July every year coincides with the birthday of Dr. Baruch Blumberg, the renowned scientist who identified the hepatitis B virus in 1967 and subsequently developed the first hepatitis B vaccine two years later.

Also speaking, Dr. Caullau Jabbeh-Howe, Assistant Health Minister for Preventive Service, called for more partnerships towards the disease, which will enhance its prevention.

She stressed the need for collective efforts in spreading the message of the danger of Hepatitis in Liberia.

"Today, as we gather to mark World Hepatitis Day, it is crucial that we increase awareness and understanding of this silent killer. Hepatitis poses a significant threat to our healthcare workers and caregivers, yet there is often limited information available to them," she lamented.

She urged changing the narrative and equipping health workers with the knowledge and resources they need to protect themselves and others.

Dr. Howe reminded the attendees that awareness is the first step to preventing hepatitis.

"Let us remember that awareness is the first step towards prevention and treatment. It is our collective responsibility to advocate for greater access to information and healthcare services, especially for those on the front lines," she said.

On 28 July 2008, the World Health Organization (WHO), Ministries of Health around the world, and stakeholders launched World Hepatitis Day, and it has been observed every year.

Approximately 325 Million people worldwide live with chronic hepatitis, making it a global public health threat of increasing proportion beyond HIV.

Hepatitis B Virus infection is estimated to affect over 2 billion individuals globally, with a notable proportion of between 6% to 25% residing in Sub-Saharan Africa.

WHO also estimates that the condition kills over 1.3 Million people annually due to related complications, including severe cirrhosis, liver cancer, and liver failure.

This year's WHD" was held under the theme: "It's Time for Action" and tagged with the slogan: Love your Liver and Live Longer."

To commemorate the day, attendees received free testing for Hepatitis B, which provided vital health information and early detection opportunities.