Nigerian Artist Pijeas Releases New Single 'I'm Done'

Rising Nigerian artist Isaac Adeleke, popularly known as Pijeas, is thrilled to announce the release of his latest single, "I'm Done."

Produced by the acclaimed Eskeez, mixed and mastered by Swaps, and accompanied by a visually captivating video shot by renowned director Mattmax, this new release promises to be a game-changer in the music industry.

Pijeas continues to make waves with his innovative sound and compelling lyrics. "I'm Done" showcases his unique talent and artistic vision, reflecting his growth and evolution as an artist.

"I am incredibly excited to share 'I'm Done' with my fans," said Pijeas. "Working with Eskeez, Swaps, and Mattmax has been an amazing experience, and I believe this project represents a new pinnacle in my career.

The combination of amazing production, flawless sound, and a captivating video makes this release truly special."

The new single and its accompanying video are available now on all major music and video platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and more. Fans are encouraged to follow Pijeas on social media at @ipjeas for updates and exclusive content.