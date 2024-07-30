Nigeria: X-Kart Race Series to Return August 3rd With New Team On Parade

The fourth leg of the first season of the X-Kart Race Series in Nigeria will return to the Work and Play Arena on Abeokuta Express Way, Ogun State on Saturday, August 3rd, 2024, with a new team; Team Larry being announced as the latest addition to the challenge.

Despite defaulting in the last installment of the series, Team X is still in the pole position with 40 points from two clear victories in races 1 and 2, of the series. However, the promoters of the new team, Team Larry, believe that joining the fray at the fourth race has nothing to do with their chances.

"I believe we have more chances as our racers are fresh and benefit from incorporating the weaknesses of all the other teams into their gameplan. We are better prepared," said the captain of the new entrant, Larry Bakare.

Adeoye Ojuoko, President of one of the two promoters of the X-Kart Series, Work and Play, said that the momentum being generated and the growth of the Motorsports community occasioned by the X-Kart Series is unprecedented.

"We started this project out of pure passion, and as a way to encourage Nigerian youths to express their passion for Motorsports, especially aligning with international best practices under the laid down rules of the FIA and other regulators."

He said that despite the learning opportunities that have accompanied this first season, there has been tremendous traction generated in the opening season. He added that the level of acceptance has exceeded the expectations of Work and Play and its partner Metallic Horses.

"Now we are having inquiries from new entrants despite having gone mid-season already, and some sponsors are also showing interest when they saw the level of professionalism we are deploying at the event," he added.

Team Work and Play, who lost the opportunity to move ahead of Team X on the ranking table, in the third race will be hoping for a redemptive performance. Team Harmony, the surprise entrant at race three, zoomed into fourth place (out of 11 teams), courtesy of their maiden win.

Other teams lurking to take their chances are, GN128, Metallic Crushers, Naija Gear Heads (A and B), Elizade, OYSBA, TOSETT, and FAME

Each race so far has been between 35-45 lap event held between the purpose-built racing tracks, the Work and Play Race Arena on Abeokuta-Shagamu Expressway, Abeokuta, and the Smokin Hills Golf Resort Racing tracks in Ilara Mokin, Ondo State.

The August 3rd, 2024 edition is poised to be the biggest of all that has been hosted, because of the increasing interest and racing of new teams subscribing to compete that will be on parade.