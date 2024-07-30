Liberia: 'U.S. Envoy Must Be Recalled'

The fallout of the 177th Independence Day oration remains unabated, and even taking different dimensions that could further exacerbate and widen the tension that has been created.

Of the many issues Liberians are concerned about in light of the aspect of the oration about America's role in Liberia's development trajectory, the storming out of the hall by the Charge D'Affairs of the United States of America during the official Independence Day Celebration in protest of disparaging comments made by National Orator Robtel N. Pailey does not sink down well with Representative Moima Briggs Mensah of Bong County District #6.

Rep. Mensah believes Charge D'Affairs Cathrine Rodriguize should be recalled for walking out of the program, describing it as complete show of 'gross disrespect' to the leaders including President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and President Nana Akuffour Addo of Ghana and other dignitaries seated at the occasion.

Rep. Mensah said her office has notified President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to communicate to the US Government for the recall of Catherine Rodriguiz for grossly disrespecting Liberian leaders and guests on its prestigious and most celebrated historical day.

Besides calling for the recall of Madam Rodriguez, the Bong County lawmaker also frowned on the US Embassy's defense of the abrupt departure of delegation from the occasion, noting that diplomats should conduct themselves with the highest standards of professional behavior during official functions and show respect for the host country's President and other officials, traditions, and protocols.

According to her, if diplomats are displeased with something said or done at an event, they should handle the situation with discretion, arguing that the Charge D' Affairs publicly leaving the hall in the middle of the event and effectively disrupting it is a breach of diplomatic protocol that could negatively affect bilateral relations.

Rep. Mensah said any issues or concerns held by the Envoy in relation to the Orator's speech should have been addressed tactfully through appropriate diplomatic channels after the event, rather than during it.

Rep. Mensah explained that not only would this have helped maintain the dignity of the 177th Independence Day Program, but would also have prevented this "viral moment" where the events of the day and other salient issues raised by the Orator have been completely overshadowed by the walking out the US officials.

The lawmaker said Dr. Pailey, a respected Liberian academician, faces widespread condemnation from politicians and other powerful personalities who are rushing to defend the United States, one of the world's most powerful countries over a fellow Liberian, who has comparatively so little power.

"It is therefore ironic that the U.S. Embassy cited "divisive rhetoric" as one of the main reasons for the unceremonious departure of US Mission Officials, considering that these actions have created a firestorm of divisive rhetoric among Liberians," she indicated.

"The U.S. Embassy's complaint that the Orator made "unfounded accusations" against the United States is also deeply unfair," she further stated.

According to Rep. Mensah, Dr. Pailey was not specific to development aid, for which we know that the U.S. is by far the largest contributor to Liberia's development assistance.

The Bong lawmaker said subsequent engagement in dialogue and debate around such a complex history as that of the United States and Liberia considering the significant power imbalances between the two countries would have been a much more dignified and democratic response to the Orator's remarks.

She revealed that democratic societies thrive on the free exchange of ideas, debate, and dissent. In addition to that, the Lawmaker recommends that as a champion of democracy around the world, U.S. foreign missions should encourage this free exchange and engage productively with dissenting opinions.