Ghana Headed in Wrong Direction, Says 54 Percent of Northern Region Voters

A special poll conducted by Global Info Analytics in five districts of the Northern Region has revealed a disconnect between voters and the ruling government.

Released on July 26, 2024, the poll surveyed voters in Gushegu, Karaga, Mion, Tolon, and Zabzugu with a total sample of 2,280.

According to the report, more than half of eligible voters in these districts believe Ghana is headed in the wrong direction with about 35% thinking it's on the right path.

region shows 54% of voters believe Ghana is headed in the wrong direction, 35% believe it is headed in the right direction and 11% did not have an opinion," an excerpt of the report said.

It further added that 40% of voters in the Northern Region report a decline in their living standards over the past year.

"40% of voters say their living standard has worsened compared to a year ago while 30% say it has improved and 28% say it is unchanged. 2% did not have an opinion," it added.

Furthermore, the poll indicated a 54% disapproval rating of President Akufo-Addo's job performance. About 40% of the participants, however, were satisfied with his performance.

The report's timing is significant, coinciding with the National Democratic Congress' Northern Region campaign launch on July 27, 2024, as the party aims to solidify its hold on this important region.