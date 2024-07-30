Egypt, Liberia Reaffirm Diplomatic Ties

-- At 72nd Revolution Anniversary Celebration

The 72nd anniversary of Egypt's July 23rd Revolution was marked with a significant celebration in Monrovia, where Ambassador Ahmed Abd El Azeem of the Arab Republic of Egypt addressed a gathering of dignitaries, diplomats, and guests. The event underscored the enduring partnership between Egypt and Liberia, highlighting mutual support and future collaborations.

In his address on Tuesday, July 23, Ambassador Abd El Azeem expressed profound gratitude to Liberia for joining Egypt in commemorating this landmark occasion.

"It is with profound gratitude that I express my sincere appreciation to you and the government of Liberia for joining us in celebrating the 72nd anniversary of the July 23rd Revolution," he said. "The month of July stands as a poignant symbol of liberty and independence. Today, we celebrate a transformative event when the Egyptian people fervently pursued their quest for freedom."

The anniversary not only honored the Egyptian revolution but also drew attention to Liberia's own Independence Day, which will be observed in a few days.

This year marks 177 years since Liberia's founding as Africa's first independent republic. "As we honor our past, we also recognize the milestones of our friends. Liberia's Independence Day is a monumental occasion that highlights the shared values of freedom and sovereignty," added Ambassador Abd El Azeem.

Since the 1952 revolution, Egypt has been a steadfast supporter of African unity and development. Ambassador Abd El Azeem highlighted Egypt's role in establishing the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in 1963, and its ongoing commitment to peace and security across the continent.

"Egypt continues to play a crucial role in promoting peace and security in Africa, with over 2,800 military and police personnel currently deployed in U.N. peacekeeping missions. This makes us the sixth-largest contributor of uniformed personnel to these vital operations," he noted.

The relationship between Egypt and Liberia, founded on shared values and mutual interests, has been robust since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1957. "This year, we mark the 67th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Egypt has been committed to supporting Liberia's stability and prosperity, particularly during the challenging times of the 14-year civil war," Ambassador Abd El Azeem remarked. "The Egyptian Embassy remained open throughout Liberia's conflict, demonstrating our unwavering support."

Ambassador Abd El Azeem also emphasized the ongoing cooperation between the two nations, particularly through technical assistance and educational programs. "In support of Liberia's development, Egypt has provided technical assistance through various institutions. Our Agency of Partnership for Development (EAPD) annually offers over 50 fully funded training courses in Cairo, covering fields such as medicine, agriculture, commerce, and more," he said.

Education and health are key areas of collaboration. Egypt has provided scholarships for Liberian students and training programs for professionals across diverse sectors. "Education plays a vital role in national development. Egypt is committed to supporting Liberia's educational efforts by offering scholarships for high school graduates to pursue university studies in Egypt," said Ambassador Abd El Azeem. "We are also dedicated to sharing our healthcare expertise with Liberia to address common health challenges."

The ambassador reaffirmed Egypt's readiness to engage further in Liberia's development process and enhance bilateral trade relations. "The Egyptian private sector is eager to participate actively in Liberia's development. We are committed to strengthening our bilateral trade relations and supporting Liberia's candidacy as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2026-2027," he stated.

In closing, Ambassador Abd El Azeem expressed his dedication to strengthening the bonds between Egypt and Liberia, aiming to bridge divides and maximize benefits for both nations. "Together, we can forge a stronger collaboration that promotes peace, stability, and prosperity for our nations and the African continent," he concluded.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Administration Gabriel Salee, who also spoke at the event, reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to nurturing the bilateral relationship. "The Liberian government continues to work closely with Egypt, supporting and collaborating on various bilateral agreements. We are committed to ensuring that our relationship evolves to meet our mutual interests," Salee said.

According to him, Liberia's President, H. E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, is also highly interested in the relationship, with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, leading efforts to strengthen ties between the two nations. "We are pleased to participate in this celebration and assure you that our commitment to enhancing this relationship remains strong," Salee added.

The event was well-attended by various dignitaries and members of the diplomatic corps in Liberia, reflecting the deep respect and enduring partnership between Egypt and Liberia.