Nigeria: 97th Oscars - Nigerian Selection Committee Calls for IFF Category Entries

The IFF (formerly Best Foreign Language) Award is presented annually by the Academy to a feature-length film produced outside the United States that contains 50 per cent or more non-English dialogue.

The Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) invites Nigerian filmmakers to submit their feature films for consideration in the International Feature Film (IFF) category of the 97th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars).

The 97th Oscars ceremony is set for 2 March 2025, broadcasting live from the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States, to over 200 territories worldwide.

The NOSC, accredited by AMPAS, is responsible for choosing Nigeria's official entry for the IFF Award. The submission portal will remain at www.thenosc.org from 1 August 2024 to 30 August 2024.

In October 2023, Nigeria selected the Sundance Festival award-winning film Mami Wata as a contender for the 96th Academy Awards' International Feature Film (IFF) category. Still, it didn't make it to the final shortlist.

The Academy stipulates that submitted films must meet specific criteria, including accurate, legible English subtitles, adherence to particular shooting formats, and evidence of theatrical release. The NOSC website provides detailed information regarding these requirements.

New additions

The NOSC also announces a reformation with the addition of new members, such as Ali Nuhu, Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC); Blessing Effiom Egbe, Producer/Director; Ijeoma Grace Agu, Actress; Kene Okwuosa, Co-Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Filmhouse Cinemas; and Victor Akande, Journalist, Author, and Film Critic.

Actress/Filmmaker Stephanie Linus leads the committee, which has returning members like Victor Okhai, President of the Directors' Guild of Nigeria (DGN); veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde; former DGN President Andy Amenechi; theatre practitioner Yibo Koko; writer/director Izu Ojukwu; prolific film producer Emem Isong; director Dimeji Ajibola; writer/director Jude Idada; director John Njamah; and actress/polyglot Meg Otanwa.

Stephanie noted that including new members brings together individuals with diverse creative backgrounds, enhancing the selection of the best film from Nigeria. The team is tasked with collecting, screening, and voting on entries to represent the country in the IFF category.