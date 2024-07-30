Liberia: CDC Secretary General Koijee Promises 'Stiff Resistance' Against Indictment of Ex-President Weah's Officials

Monrovia — The Secretary General of Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Jefferson Koijee says any attempt for the Unity Party-led government to witch-hunt former officials who served during the administration of former President George Weah will be resisted by his party.

The CDC Secretary-General's statement comes after several past officials were indicted by the Monrovia City Court on Monday, July 29, 2024, on corruption charges.

These officials include former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah, former Solicitor General of Liberia, Cllr. Nyenati Tuan, former FIU (now FIA) Comptroller D. Moses P. Cooper, and former Director General of the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) Stanley Ford, including former Security Advisor to former President Weah, Jefferson Karmoh.

Karmoh, Cllr. Nyenati Tuan, and the former Comptroller of the Financial Intelligence Unit, now the Financial Intelligence Agency, were sent to prison by the Monrovia City Court on charges of economic sabotage and theft among others.

They were imprisoned after failing to present a criminal appearance bond, as they could not afford the amount required for economic sabotage. Judge Ben Barcon denied their request for a personal recognizance bond, despite their prominence.

In response, the CDC Secretary General says: "The peace of the country is bigger than Mr. Boakai and his shameless and spineless risky mission."

Koijee added: "Any attempt to politicize the peace and weaponize the Judiciary will be defaced and met with stiff resistance. The Liberian Mohammed Morsi is in the making."

Despite his outburst, the CDC Secretary General called on all citizens, especially partisans of the CDC to remain calm, adding that the National Executive Committee of the Party is in full control of the situation.

"We are in full control of the fruitless and senseless attempt of the Unity party to undermine the hard-earned credibility of the then CDC-led government. The UP will be defaced and vanquished subsequently," he said.