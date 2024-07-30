Nigerian Boxer Beaten, Another Suspended for Dope

Nigeria's Adam Olaitan Olaore lost to Kazakhstan's Oralbay Aibek in the Men's 92 kg boxing preliminary round of the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games yesterday at the North Paris Arena.

All five judges awarded the bout to Aibek with a score sheet of 30 to 26.

The Nigerian got a point deduction following a warning in the second round.

Late Saturday night, Nigeria's second entry in the boxing event, Cynthia Temitayo Ogunsemilore (22), was suspended from the Games for violating an anti-doping rule, the International Testing Agency.

According to ITA, the sample collected from the boxer "has returned an adverse analytical finding for the specified prohibited substance furosemide," the ITA said in a statement.

Furosemide is classified under "diuretics and masking agents" by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the ITA added.

The sample was collected in Paris on Thursday, a day before the Olympics opening ceremony, and reported by a WADA-accredited laboratory on Saturday.