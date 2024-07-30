Nigeria: Glo Rolls Out Unique Data Roaming Package for Nigerian Olympic Games Visitors

29 July 2024
This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria's total telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has introduced exceptional data roaming packs for Nigerian travellers to the Olympic Games in Paris, France.

In a statement issued by Globacom yesterday, these packs will ensure that Glo subscribers can seamlessly capture and share unforgettable moments from the global sporting event with friends and loved ones back home.

"Globacom's data roaming packages offer unbeatable value, starting from N5,000 for 300MB, valid for 7 days. Other options include N10,000 for 750MB, valid for 15 days, and N15,000 for 1.25GB, valid for 30 days. To subscribe, simply dial *312#, select Option 5, and follow the prompts to choose your preferred pack," the statement stressed.

In addition, these reasonably priced bundles can be purchased in Nigeria, with validity commencing upon arrival in France. Globacom assures subscribers of no billing shock, as they only use their purchased bundle. Regular consumption messages will be sent to help monitor usage and depletion.

With Globacom's data roaming packs, Nigerian Olympics visitors can stay connected, share their experiences, and enjoy the beautiful city of Paris without worrying about excessive data charges.

