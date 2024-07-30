Nigeria: Fatima Bello in Table Tennis Action, Quadri Aruna Crashes

Nigerian player, Fatima Bello, to take on home girl, France's Yuan Jia Nan in the Round 2 of the Women's Table Tennis singles event.

Nigeria's biggest hope for a table tennis medal, Quadri Aruna blew a 3-0 lead to capitulate 3-4 in the men's single on Saturday night.

He failed to repeat his Rio 2016 quarterfinals performance as he was dashed by Eduard Ionescu, who completed an astonishing 4-3 upset in his Olympic debut.

The 20-year-old Romanian saved a total of 6 match points to defeat the Nigerian (8-11, 9-11, 6-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-9, 13-11).

The day's drama reached its climax with another seven-game thriller, as Australia's Finn Luu surrendered a 3-0 lead to a determined Alberto Mino, who sealed a memorable victory amidst a jubilant Ecuadorian contingent.

TEAM NIGERIA FIXTURES TODAY

Table Tennis (Women)

Fatimo Bello Vs Jia Nan Yuan (France) 9 am

Basketball (Women)

Nigeria Vs Australia 10 am

Boxing (Women 60kg)

*Cynthia Ogunsemilore Vs Wu Shin (Taipe) 2:30 pm

*(bout on hold following suspension of the Nigerian)

