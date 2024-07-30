Nigeria: World Champions Spain Grab Late Winner Against Falcons

Nigeria's Super Falcons will continue the search for their first points in the 2024 Women's Olympic Football Tournament against Japan on Wednesday. Still, the nine-time African champions deserve credit for holding out for 85 minutes against world champions Spain before conceding a lone goal that handed the Europeans all three points in Nantes on Sunday.

Spain dominated possession, expectedly, and only a masterclass defensive performance by the Falcons restricted them to the odd-goal win. Yet, it could have turned out differently, had captain Rasheedat Ajibade not lost her balance when through on goal in the 36th minute, and had substitute Chinwendu Ihezuo not wasted too much time deciding what to do with the ball when she had only the goalkeeper to beat in added time.

For some parts of the game, the Falcons looked dangerous on the break, including in the 23rd minute when Esther Okoronkwo's shot was pushed away by the goalkeeper when she latched on to a pass from Ajibade, and in the 65th minute when Ajibade lifted the ball a little too high when running into a backpass by Asisat Oshoala. Oshoala herself could have made hay with 18 minutes left, but she went to pass when it appeared easier to go for the kill.

Earlier in the second half, Salma Paralluelo had the ball in the net as she bundled past Nnadozie from a corner kick, but she was ruled offside. With nine minutes to go, Osinachi Ohale cleared from the line as Alexia Putellas, who had been thwarted severally by Nnadozie, struck from just outside the box.

The winner came in the 85th minute, when the ubiquitous Putellas heaved the ball past Nnadozie straight from a free-kick on the left side of the Nigeria defence.

Defeat means the Falcons remain pointless in the tournament, and must achieve a win against Japan who defeated Brazil 2-1 in the group's other match yesterday at the same venue on Wednesday to stand any chance of progressing to the quarter-finals.