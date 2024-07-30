Nigeria: Kano Pillars Get New Management Committee

The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has appointed a new management committee for the state owned Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side, Kano Pillars.

This is in light of the recent expiration and subsequent dissolution of the previous management board of the club.

This decision was announced in a statement issued by the Governor's spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Sunday.

While Ali Muhammed Umar (Nayara Mai Samba) is the chairman of the committee, Salisu Kosawa, Yusuf Danladi (Andy Cole), Nasiru Bello, Muhammad Ibrahim (Hassan West) -Muhammad Usman and Muhammad Danjuma Gwarzo will serve as members.

Other members include Mustapha Usman Darma, Umar Dankura, Ahmad Musbahu, Rabiu Abdullahi and Engr. Usman Kofar Naisa.

Meanwhile, Abubakar Isah Dandago Yamalash and Ismail Abba Tangalash will serve as Media Director and Deputy Media Director respectively.

The Governor also expresses confidence that members of the committee will bring their wealth of experience that bear on the affairs of Kano Pillars.

The new board is expected to work closely with the state Ministry of Youth and Sport and other relevant stakeholders in the sport industry to promote Kano Pillars FC.