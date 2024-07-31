Ghana: Attorney-General Says Court Decision Acquitting Ato Forson 'Unfair', Vows to Appeal

30 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

The Attorney-General Godfred Dame says the Court of Appeal decision to acquit and discharge Minority leader Ato Forson and co-accused Richard Jakpa in the ambulance purchase trial is regrettable.

Reacting to the ruling of the Court which was delivered today, Dame said his Office finds it "grossly unfair" and plans to appeal the decision.

"The Office of the Attorney General considers the decision of the Court of Appeal to be perverse in the quest for public accountability and the rule of law. The decision clearly is heavily against the weight of the court's evidence led by the prosecution in substantiation of all the charges against the accused persons at the trial," Dame wrote in a statement.

The prosecution of Ato Forson had been one of the prioritized cases handled by the AG himself, and it has also been one of the cases that caused his reputation to be put in question.

Dame had previously been accused of witness tampering when Richard Jakpa revealed in court he had tried to use him to implicate Ato Forson.

Dr. Forson's party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), had said the prosecution was politically motivated, and at some point demanded his dismissal as Attorney-General.

