Nigeria: Federal Govt, Local Communities Disconnect Alarming - Presidential Aide

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North-Central), Abiodun Esseit, has decried a concerning gap between the Federal Government and local communities in Nigeria.

She disclosed this on Monday during the launch of the Citizens' Assembly at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The presidential aide cited a March 2024 survey conducted across the North Central region, including Abuja, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, and Plateau states.

According to her, the findings painted a stark picture of disconnection between the government and the led.

She said, "community engagement plays a crucial role in building trust between the Federal Government and its citizens. It establishes a direct connection, ensuring that the voices of the people are heard and considered in the corridors of power.

"To gain a clearer insight into the challenges facing our grassroots, we conducted a survey in March 2024, involving 166 respondents from the North Central region, including Abuja, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, and Plateau states.

"The findings revealed a significant disconnect between the Federal Government and local communities.

"For instance:48.2% of participants perceive a lack of engagement from the Federal Government.78.3% feel unrepresented in the government's policies and decision-making processes.

"62.1% consider community engagement organizations effective.

"68.7% believe the government does not consult with local communities before implementing projects.

"However, nearly 90% believe that co-creation can lead to more sustainable and contextually relevant solutions.

"These findings clearly indicate a substantial gap in trust and communication between the Federal Government and local communities, a gap stemming from unfulfilled promises by successive governments over the past 25 years since the return to democratic rule."

To address this gap, the presidential aide noted that President Bola Tinubu appointed six Senior Special Assistants on Community Engagement across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones in September 2023.

She said the move was part of the administration's Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to improve governance through strategic citizen engagement.

She said the Citizens' Assembly initiative, launched by her office, seeks to bridge this disconnect.

According to her, it provides a platform for residents to express thoughts, share ideas, and collaborate on solutions to community problems.

She said the assembly will be replicated across the North Central states following its FCT launch.

"Nearly a thousand volunteers from the region applied to participate in this grassroots engagement effort. Selected individuals will represent at least one ward across the six North Central states and the FCT, serving as agents of change within their communities," she added.

The presidential aide emphasized the crucial role of community engagement in building trust between the government and citizens.

She called on other government appointees and elected leaders to replicate this model in their respective jurisdictions to foster national prosperity.