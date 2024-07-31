Nigeria: 15 Lawmakers Seek Kyari's Suspension Over Alleged Mismanagement

Fifteen federal lawmakers under the aegis of The Economy Rescue Group, have called on Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), to resign from office over sundry allegations.

The group claimed mismanagement under Kyari's leadership at the NNPCL was responsible for the woes being recorded by President Bola Tinubu-led administration in the oil sector.

In a press statement signed in Abuja by the leader of the group, Hon. Esosa Iyawe, who is the lawmaker representing Oredo Federal Constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives, in Abuja, The Economy Rescue Group insisted that Kyari should alternatively be suspended pending the outcome of House of Representatives' Joint Committee on Petroleum (Downstream and Midstream) forensic investigation into the state of the national oil company and the downstream and midstream sectors as a whole.

The lawmakers accused the NNPCL boss and other management staff of the oil company of allegedly undermining Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda through corruption, incompetence and must be shown the way out until the forensic investigation embarked upon by the House of Representatives through the Downstream and Midstream joint Committee is concluded, in order to avoid any act of sabotage.

While backing the house's forensic investigation into the presence of middlemen in trading, indiscriminate issuance of licences, unavailability of laboratories to check adulterated products, the influx of adulterated products into the country, among others, the group advised President Tinubu to wield the big stick by suspending the NNPCL top echelons till the probe is over.

"We the 15 concerned lawmakers state unequivocally that the woes of the Oil and Gas sector in the President Bola Ahmed-led administration are caused mainly by the failures and mismanagement of the NNPLC under Kyari's management. Therefore, for this to be fixed, they should honourably resign," the lawmaker said.

"In an event they fail to step down on their own, the President should not hesitate to suspend them pending the investigation embarked upon the House of Representatives through its joint Committee on Petroleum: Downstream and Midstream.

"The petroleum sector remains the backbone of the nation's economy and the allegations uncovered by the House which necessitated the forensic investigation are astounding and astonishing. They have to do with the presence of middlemen in trading, the indiscriminate issuance of licenses, the unavailability of laboratories to check adulterated products, the influx of adulterated products into the country, the allegation of non-domestication of profits realised from crude marketing sales in local banks, and other anomalies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Unfair subsidisation of PMS and other petroleum products which negatively affects competitiveness in the sector, racketeering and favouritism in the Pro Forma Invoice System (PFI) regime, indiscriminate issuance of licenses and importation of refined petroleum products.

"Return of PMS price intervention with its impact on domestic market, product unavailability to marketers from NNPC Retail. Endless shifting of timelines for refinery rehabilitation, the nefarious activities at petrol depot which have affected product distribution and caused scarcity and the use of middlemen in trading which has negatively affected domestic crude supply." According to the lawmakers, with all these happening under the watch of Kyari, there is no way the economy can grow.

"It is, therefore, obvious that the NNPCL management is out to undermine and is already undermining the Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda with corruption, incompetence and they must be suspended to give room for unhindered probe," they stated.

Recall that Hon. Esosa Iyawe had recently moved a motion in the House, calling on the Federal Government to suspend the CEO of

Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, pending investigation into his remark about quality of petroluem products produced at Dangote Refinery.