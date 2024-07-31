Nigeria: Ticket Fare to Rise, Capacity Shrinks As Aviation Minister Grounds Arik Air Fleet

Three months after the minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, suspended the operation of Dana Air, the minister has again grounded the operations of another local airline, Arik Air.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the minister of aviation ordered that the Arik Air fleet be grounded until further notice.

Consequently, aviation analysts have predicted that the grounding of Arik Air will further worsen the current aircraft shortage in the country as capacity will shrink and therefore force the local airfares to soar.

Confirming the suspension, the chief executive officer, Arik Air (in Receivership), Roy Ilegbodu, however, slammed the minister for his sudden decision to ground the airlines.

He described the decision as a 'disastrous' and 'unjust' move that disregards ongoing judicial processes and prioritises private interests over the public good.

In a statement, Ilegbodu expressed his deep disappointment and frustration over the Aviation minister's decision, which he said was made without warning or consultation.

"This is a devastating blow to our passengers, employees, and the Nigerian economy," he said.

Ilegbodu accused the minister of ignoring the airline's commitment to connecting people and facilitating commerce, particularly on critical domestic routes.

He said, "The grounding of our fleet will leave passengers stranded and inflate already high travel costs, hurting everyday Nigerians who rely on our flights for business, family, and essential activities.

"We are perplexed as to why the grounding of our fleet was ordered, despite clear court directives to maintain status quo. This is an overreach of the ongoing judicial processes and directives of court, and it undermines the rule of law.

"The decision also disregards ongoing judicial processes. On February 26, 2016, a judgment was made in favour of Atlas Petroleum International Limited and Engineer Arthur Eze. However, there is an ongoing case in the Federal High Court, where Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) is asserting its secured interest in Arik's assets. Despite this, a writ of attachment was issued on July 18, 2024, targeting our Aircraft, subsequent to which, further to an originating motion filed by AMCON, the High Court of the FCT on July 25, 2024 clearly instructed all parties to maintain status quo. We, therefore, are perplexed as to the grounding of our fleet, which is an overreach of the ongoing judicial processes and directives of court."

Ilegbodu urged the authorities to reconsider the decision and lift the grounding order, allowing Arik Air to continue serving the public and supporting the economy.

"We are committed to following the legal process and have full faith in the judiciary to resolve these matters fairly," he stated.

The Arik CEO concluded by expressing his gratitude to passengers and employees for their support and understanding during their challenging time.

"We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused to our esteemed passengers," he added.