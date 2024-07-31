Nigeria: Federal Govt Working Hard to End Insecurity - Ribadu

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has said the Federal Government is working hard to ensure that all persons held captive are rescued and the menace of insecurity comes to an end.

The NSA stated this on Tuesday while handing over another family of five who were rescued from kidnappers' den by the security operatives coordinated by his office.

Ribadu said the whole family of one Mr Sanda Bitrus comprising his wife, one young man and three children were kidnapped on the 20 July 2024, at Mahuta Village, Kaduna South local government area of Kaduna state.

He said the rescue was made possible through the coordination of the ONSA with various security forces which came together to rescue them on July 28, less than a week later.

The NSA said the administration of President Bola Tinubu had made the commitment to ensure that all the citizens held captive by kidnappers or terrorists and bandits in any part of the country are rescued safely.

He commended the security forces for their hard work in trying to see how best they could address the nation's security problems.

"We have done a lot of it and probably often very silent, but the work of people who are here. We want to thank you and thank you for the work you are doing for our country and God will reward you.

"It is a tough job, it is a difficult one, one that people don't know but a lot has happened and is happening. Thousands of people are enjoying freedom today because of the work you are doing and I want to thank the security forces.

"We met evil in our country and we are working so hard to address it, but it is a matter of time," he said.

The head of the family, Mr Bitrus, thanked the ONSA and the security forces for their due diligence in ensuring the safe return of his family members.

He said the release of his wife and children was a demonstration of the commitment of the government to safeguarding the lives of all citizens.

The brief on the rescue operation indicated that victims were rescued on July 28 at Rijana general area in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

It further revealed that the victims were taken to the hospital for medical checkups to ascertain their health status from where doctors confirmed them fit to go about their normal activities.