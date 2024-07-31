Africa: Burna Boy, Baci Top 15 Creatives Dominating TikTok's Inaugural Visionary Voices Africa List

A short-form video, TikTok, has announced four Nigerians including the Nigerian Grammy Award-winning artist, Burna Boy, Chef Hilda Effiong Bassey also known as Hilda Baci among the 15 creative forces in its inaugural Visionary Voices List for Africa.

This list recognises 15 exceptional individuals at the forefront of industry-shifting innovation, viral trends elevating African music, transforming entertainment spaces, and cultural representation.

The Visionary Voices Africa List highlights the significant impact these honourees have on media, entertainment, and cultural representation across the continent.

They are celebrated in three categories: Creators, Small-Owned Businesses, and Industry Disruptors.

According to TikTok, "The Creators category acknowledges those who have captivated audiences with their engaging and dynamic content.

"From comedians and sports enthusiasts to dancers, these creators are expanding the possibilities of what can be achieved on the platform."

It explained that in the small-owned businesses category, TikTok honours entrepreneurs who use the platform to showcase their unique products and services. These businesses are revolutionising their industries and demonstrating that vision, creativity, and success are intertwined.

While the industry disruptors category recognises individuals who are challenging conventional industries with innovative perspectives. These pioneers are reshaping their fields and driving positive change through a hunger for success, placing Africa on the global map.

Head of Content Operations, Sub-Saharan Africa at TikTok, Boniswa Sidaba, said "The Visionary Voices List Africa celebrates the extraordinary talent and innovative spirit of the African community. These 15 individuals have made a profound impact on and off the platform. Their dedication to cultural representation and innovation is truly inspiring."

The Visionary Voices Africa List showcases the extraordinary accomplishments of these individuals and emphasizes TikTok's role in driving creativity and innovation throughout the continent.

Other creative forces include the Nigerian digital creator with a unique style, Iremide. She focuses on lifestyle, education, and community content. Also, Blaqboi Victor, from Plateau State, wears many hats as a TikTok creator, actor and filmmaker.

Others include: Elsa Majimbo, a comedian from Kenya now residing in the US, who shot to international fame in 2020 with her viral skits.

Then a South African, Banele Ndaba, known as Moghelingz, known for relatable TikTok sketches that see his take on a nostalgic journey through African culture among others.