Nigeria: Boko Haram Plans to Infiltrate Nationwide Protest - Police

30 July 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The police say it has gathered intelligence that Boko Haram terrorist will capitalise on the protest to strike.

Boko Haram insurgents are strategising to infiltrate planned protest in Yobe State, police said.

The spokesman of the Yobe State Police Command, Dungus Abdulkarim, stated this in a statement in Yobe, the state capital.

He said intelligence received by the command indicated that foreign mercenaries have been engaged to destroy lives and property during the protest.

Mr Abdulkarim, a deputy superintendent of police, therefore called on individuals planning to participate in the protest to exercise caution.

"As Yobe state recovers from insurgency, the Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Ahmed, acknowledges citizens' constitutional rights to peaceful assembly.

"While we alert citizens to sinister motives, even peaceful protests at this time may be ill-timed.

"Recent insurgency activities in Gujba LGA, including an improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion, have raised concerns.

"We are unprepared to face additional security challenges," he said, and warned that criminals trying to hide under the protest to destabilise the state would face the wrath of the law.

According to Mr Abdulkarim, for a hitch-free protest, the protesters are required to indicate proposed protest routes and assembly points.

The spokesman said they should also state expected duration of the protest, names and contact details of leaders and organizers and measures to prevent hijacking by criminal elements.

"By providing this information, we can deploy adequate personnel and resources; designate specific routes and areas, establish clear communication channels, and minimise the risk of violence, property damage, or criminal activity.

"We encourage protesters to cooperate with the Police, obey the law, and adhere to global best practices for peaceful assembly.

"We are committed to working with all to promote peaceful expression and maintain public order".

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.