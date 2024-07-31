Nigeria: MTN Shuts Offices Nationwide

30 July 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mary Izuaka

The company did not give any reason for the closure but this coming after the eruption of violence at some of its offices on Monday.

Mobile network operator MTN on Tuesday announced the closure of all its offices in Nigeria.

The company in a statement posted on its X handle urged its customers to explore its digital channels for services.

"Yello customer, please be informed that our shops nationwide will be closed today, 30th July. We are available 24/7 to support you via our digital channels," the company said.

Although the company did not give any reason for the closure, but this is coming after the eruption of violence at some of its offices on Monday.

MTN, the largest mobile network in Nigeria with millions of subscribers, barred the telephone lines of several users on Sunday over concerns arising from linkage of National Identification Numbers (NIN) with their mobile phone numbers.

On Monday, some of the affected subscribers besieged the firm's offices across the nation. Some members of the crowd became violent and threw stones at the building in some states.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported that some aggrieved MTN subscribers whose phone numbers were blocked besieged MTN's FESTAC office on Monday and damaged its fence.

Amid the chaos, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) ordered the immediate reactivation of lines affected in view of the short time available for consumers to undertake the verification of their NINs with their SIMs.

The NCC, in a statement, said it took the decision because the consumer is its priority.

Reactivated consumers are to note that the exercise is for a limited period to allow them to properly link their NIN to their SIM, the commission said.

Background

The NCC had in March provided Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) an extension till 31 July, to verify all Identity Numbers (NIN) submitted by subscribers with four or fewer SIMs, as well as bar those whose NINs fail verification with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The compulsory linkage began in 2020 when the government directed telecommunication companies to block calls from unregistered and unlinked lines.

The policy was expected to help the authorities in fighting bandits and terrorists who kidnap and kill innocent people daily. Despite the extension of deadlines, many phone lines are yet to be linked.

