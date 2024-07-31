Nigeria: Experts to Discuss Insurance,Others' Contribution to Govt's $1tn Economy Drive

Issues bothering on roles of insurance and pension sectors in achieving Federal Government's projected $1 trillion economy will form the thrust of this year's edition of Annual Conference of the Nigerian Association of Insurance And Pension Editors (NAIPE) scheduled for October 8, 2024.

This year's edition, which is 9th in series, has the theme: "Towards a $1 Trillion Economy: Roles of Insurance and Pension Sectors."

NAIPE Chairperson Nkechi Naeche - Esezebor speaking on the conference said the conference chairman would be the former Commissioner for Insurance, National Insurance Commission and currently the Managing Director/CEO, FBS Reinsurance Limited, Mr. Fola Daniel.

She also said the Keynote Speaker is the Managing Director/Chief Economist of the Analysts Data Services and Resources, Dr. Afolabi Olowookere.

According to her, the event is set to bring together stakeholders in the insurance and pension sectors to discuss the importance of their contribution to the $1 Trillion Economy benchmarked by the present administration for achievement before 2026.

Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while attending the 29th Session of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) from October 23 - 24, 2023, promised to grow the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to $1 trillion by 2026.

Presently the main drivers of the economy are crude oil, agriculture, services and manufacturing. As the country diversifies to meet the set target, there will be opportunities thrown up, therefore the insurance and pension sectors must be ready to take advantage of those opportunities.

Esezobor, said the theme of the conference was carefully chosen to draw the attention of the operators of two sectors to the realities on the ground and the need for them to make a difference and remain relevance in the scheme of things.