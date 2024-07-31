Nigeria: Protest - Prevent Repeat of #EndSARS Horror, Anglican Primate Tells Security Agencies

The Primate of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has urged security agencies to prevent a repeat of the #EndSARS horror, as Nigerians prepare for a planned hunger protest against the government's handling of the economy and insecurity.

Ndukuba who made the call while speaking at the Church of Nigeria Anglican Chancellors, Registrars, and Legal Officers Conference (ACRLOC) in Abuja yesterday, expressed concern over the government's failure to address issues such as infrastructural projects, public schools, and rural communities.

The primate criticised the government handling of the economy, making reference to the increasing hardship, starvation, and economic difficulties faced by Nigerians.

"On the planned mass demonstration against hardship in Nigeria: We accept that the citizens have right to demonstrate as enshrined in the constitution.

"Given the socio-economic situation, insecurity and apparent hunger and anger in our nation, we call for restraint and caution for all the organisers and those who want to participate in this demonstration.

"We plead for patience on the part of the people and request the Police, the Military and other enforcement agencies to be cautious in handling this demonstration to make sure that we do not have a reoccurrence of the End-SARS massacre again," he said.

The primate, who also commended the federal government for the steps taken so far to address the situation and complaints of the people, however, advised those speaking for the government to tone down their rhetoric and be more conciliatory.

"We both encourage the organiser and government to engage in dialogue and negotiations for sake of peace, law and order, because there is a possibility that miscreants and political disgruntled people can hijack a peace protest and turn it into a weapon to settle scores and destroy lives and property.

"Above all, we call Nigerians to Prayer and Solemn Assembly to seek the face and intervention of God in our Nation. We call for an end to Corruption and Looting of the treasure of this Nation," he said.

The primate also called for accountability and an intensified investigation into leaders who are 'evil and sacred cows,' commending the appointment of Olanipekun Olukoyede as the new EFCC chairman but urged the government to heed calls for accountability.

While addressing the issue of insecurity, which he described as a growing concern that resembles the internal conflicts in Somalia and South Sudan, he called for the establishment of a state or regional police force to address the challenge.

"Our nation, Nigeria, is going through tough times. The country is facing increasing hardship, starvation, and economic difficulties. The appointment of Olanipekun Olukoyede to head the EFCC is commendable, but the calls for accountability are not being heeded," he added.