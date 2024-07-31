Nigeria: 24 Hours to Go... Regional Leaders Reject Planned Hunger Protest

One day to the planned hunger protest in Nigeria, regional leaders from the north and south have joined others in backing out of the proposed demonstrations.

They hinged their non-participation on the possibility of the protest turning violent.

Yesterday, LEADERSHIP had reported that many groups in the states, including youth groups, announced their withdrawal from the planned protest, citing the fear that it could lead to violence.

The apex northern social-cultural group, Arewa Consultation Forum (ACF), which distanced itself from the planned August 1 nationwide protest, cautioned that it could lead to destruction of life and property and undermine the progress made in the northern region.

ACF alleged that the protest being promoted by some anonymous groups may be aimed at causing disruption, which may be counterproductive.

A statement signed by ACF national publicity secretary on Tuesday, Prof. TA Muhammad-Baba, said it was unthinkable that the millions of Nigerians that feed from meagre daily earnings can sustain a shutdown of up to 10 days.

According to the statement, none of the reasons for the planned action directly addresses the north's most pressing current challenge: debilitating insecurity which lingers unsolved and continues to wreak havoc on citizens and aggravate food insecurity.

ACF, however, acknowledged that Nigeria's 1999 Constitution and other universal/international conventions guarantee citizens' inalienable rights to express grievances over living conditions and aspirations, including freedom of assembly, demonstration and protests.

ACF also acknowledged that the current existential challenges that Nigerians live with are dire, made more glaring by the profligate, insensitive and ostentatious lifestyles and attitudes of Nigeria's elected representatives and other public officials, which has resulted in palpable despair, and widespread anger for ordinary citizens.

On it part, a Diaspora Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, the Yoruba Global Council (YGC), has appealed to Nigerians to call off their impending nationwide protest, tagged "EndBadGovernment," scheduled to commence on August 1, 2024.

They made this call in their monthly meeting held virtually on Sunday, July 28, 2024, where over 60 members from Europe, North America, Africa and Asia participated.

In a press statement jointly signed and made available to the media by Prince Segun Akanni, its general secretary, and Otunba Tunji Akinyele, director, mobilisation and public engagement, they said that while peaceful protest is a civic and constitutional right and a tool for citizens to demand better governance, this impending protest appears poised to disrupt government activities at a delicate time.

However, a group, Ladies Empowerment Goals and Support Initiative (LEGASI), in collaboration with Kaduna State Peace and Security Network, has called on Nigerians to come out for peaceful protest amid hardship.

Addressing a press conference tagged #EndBadGovernment Protest in Kaduna on Tuesday, the programme manager, LEGASi, Mr. Aiyelu Timothy Lawrence urged security agencies to ensure the protection of life and property of protesters.

Protest not solution to Nigeria's challenges - Oborevwori

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Tuesday appealed to Nigerians, particularly those behind the planned protest, to shelve the idea, saying such protests would rather aggravate the nation's challenges.

Oborevwori, who said government was addressing issues raised, maintained that such protests would not solve the nation's challenges considering the outcome of previous protests that were hijacked by hoodlums.

The governor made the appeal while playing host to national president of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh and his delegation at Government House, Asaba.

Similarly, the minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has called on the organisers of the proposed hunger protest to shelve the idea and come to a roundtable with the federal government, as Tinubu's reforms have started yielding results.

He added that the nation's economy was already on a gradual but steady path to recovery and assured citizens that the current administration would do more to meet their needs.

The minister, in a statement by the director of press in Ministry of Defence, Mr Henshaw Ogubike, said the reforms initiated by President Tinubu have started improving the lives of Nigerians as the economic growth in Q1 2024 was the second fastest first-quarter growth in the last six years.

9 Niger Delta states back out

Leaders and stakeholders of the nine states in the Niger Delta region have also distanced themselves from the planned nationwide protest scheduled to start tomorrow.

The decision was reached in Port Harcourt yesterday during a one-day Niger Delta sensitisation conference for ethnic nationalities, women and youths organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The conference was attended by leading socio-cultural and pressure groups in the region, including the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), the Concerned Niger Delta Women Coalition (CNDWC) and the Urhobo Youth Council.

Speaking at the event, the Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the people of the Niger Delta region had resolved not to participate in the planned nationwide protest, as none of the demands of the protesters was for the good of the people of the region.

Akpabio said: "The Niger Delta region was involved in an imbroglio and President Yar'adua came and settled the issue. Today, the Niger Delta is peaceful. I want to start from the speech of the President of Ijaw Youth Council, Jonathan Lokpobiri.

"He said he took a look at the demands of those wishing to protest and there is nothing inside that talks about the Niger Delta region. The East-West Road was not there, the Calabar -Itu-Odukpani road that is no longer passable is not there, the construction of 13 kilometres Ogoni -Calabar road was not there."

In his own speech, NDDC managing director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, said the people of the region now believe in intellectual struggle, not street struggle or protests.

House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu thanked Niger Delta youths and stakeholders for beginning to show the power of peace and unity amongst themselves.

Protest: Police Nab Tiktoker For Inciting Violence

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested 34-year-old Suleiman Yakubu, who was seen in a viral Tiktok video calling for the burning down of fuel stations and destruction of properties as part of the planned hunger protest in Jos, Plateau State.

The suspect had through his account, identified as "Dan_Mallam68," urged the residents of Jos to attack petrol stations, security operatives, and destroy critical state and private infrastructure.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the suspect was arrested on July 28 and currently in Police custody undergoing investigation and interrogation.

FG declares prisons 'Red Zones'

Ahead of the planned protest tomorrow, the federal government has declared all its 256 custodial centres across the country "red zones," whose sanctity must not be violated under any guise.

Controller General of Corrections CGC, Haliru Nababa gave the warning in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja.

"In view of the purported national protest scheduled to hold on the first day of August 2024, the Nigerian Correctional Service wishes to inform the public that the Custodial Centres have been designated as red zones; therefore, any person or group of persons who have no business around them whatsoever should steer clear," the CGC said in the statement signed by Service spokesman, ACC Abubakar Danlami Umar.

Part of the statement reads; "Furthermore, the Service wishes to enjoin the public that Custodial and Non-custodial Centres are critical national assets which are germane to public safety as well as national security.

"Tampering with or attacking them will lead to the breakdown of law and order, and further exacerbate the security of the society in general."

Organisers Reject IGP's Proposal For Confined Protests

Organisers of the planned #EndBadGovernance nationwide demonstrations slated for tomorrow have rejected a proposal by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun for confined protests.

At a meeting with the organisers on Tuesday, the IGP suggested confined protests in identified locations and advised against street rallies.

"It is not advisable to participate in street processions because, as you are planning a protest, some are planning violence," the IGP advised.

However, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), a lawyer for the 'Take It Back Movement,' one of the groups organising the nationwide protests, rejected the IGP's proposal.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth Igweh, has ordered the deployment of 4,200 personnel and other assets to ensure the protection and safety of law-abiding residents within the FCT ahead of the proposed nationwide protest. He also warned against violent protests.