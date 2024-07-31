Nigeria: Iconic Singer, Onyeka Onwenu Dies At 72

Veteran Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress, Ms Onyeka Onwenu is dead.

According to reports the iconic singer Tuesday night after performing at an event at Banana Island, Lagos. She was 72.

Onwenu was said to have slumped after performing at the birthday ceremony of Stella Okoli, owner of Emzor Pharmaceuticals.

She was later confirmed dead at a hospital in Victoria Island, The Guardian Newspaper reported. Her family is yet to confirm the death.

Apart from her career in the arts, Onyeka Onwenu also had a career in politics.

Onyeka Onwenu was born in 1952, in Obosi, Anambra State, Nigeria. She began her music career in the 1980s and released her debut album, "For the Love of You," in 1981. She has since released numerous albums and singles, including the hit song "One Love."

Onwenu has also acted in several Nollywood films and has won numerous awards for her contributions to music and film. She has been recognised as one of the pioneers of Nigerian music.

In addition to her entertainment career, Onwenu has also been involved in politics. She was appointed as the Chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture in 2013 and later became the Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development in 2016.

Onwenu has been recognized for her contributions to Nigerian society, including being awarded the National Honors of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2011. She has also been recognized as one of the most influential women in Nigeria by various organisations

