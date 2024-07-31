Nigeria: Gunmen 'Shouting No Protest', Kill Shop Owner, Set Ablaze Truck in Imo

...Gunmen were shouting no protest, sit-at-home order

Owerri - Gunmen on Tuesday were said to have attacked a shop owner, stole his wares, and valuables and shot him.

This incident happened at Amawaire in Orji, Owerri North Council Area of Imo state.

At the same time, the gunmen while fleeing attacked a truck said to belong to the Imo state waste management agency and they it ablaze.

According to an eyewitness, he said: "The shop owner bought Mercedes Benz, yesterday being (Monday)

It was not long before he drove to his shop before you knew it gunmen drove in attacked him, shot at him, and that was after stealing from his shop. They robbed him, collected his money and properties."

Another eyewitness, who did not want her name mentioned said: "The same gunmen attacked a truck said to belong to Imo state waste management agency. They were shouting that everybody should remain indoors. Sit-at-home that is the message. Do not come out to protest. Nothing like a protest."

Reacting, the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, said: "Police Operatives have been massively deployed at Orji. The situation is under control. The miscreants responsible for the attacks will certainly be brought to book."