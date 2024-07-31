Nigeria: Govt Suspends Import Duty On Rice, Flour, Other Essential Food Items

The Federal Government through the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has suspended import duties on rice, flour, wheat and other essential food items to reduce the high costs of food items in the country in the wake of the excruciating hunger in Nigeria.

Disclosing this yesterday, the Comptroller-General, CG, of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi said the government is committed to addressing the rising costs of essential food items aimed at reducing hunger in the land.

According to him, "Global inflation is impacting nations worldwide including Nigeria, to address this Federal Government through the Nigeria Customs Service is suspending import duties and taxes on essential food items to make them more affordable.

We are committed to implementing this measure seamlessly to address the problem of hunger in our nation. We have streamlined export processes to ensure that Nigerian goods reach international markets efficiently. We have introduced tools like Advanced Ruling System, Authorized Economic Operator and Time Release Study to enhance trade, stimulate the economy and create opportunities.

"Our farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs will now have a faster path to global markets benefitting their families and communities. We are also intensifying efforts with other agencies to avert proliferation of arms and other dangerous weapons through our land, sea and airports. We believe in collective effort and peaceful progress to strengthen our borders. Disruptions to the supply chain affect foreign investments, distort trade promote instability, increase scarcity and hinder revenue collection.

"In these challenging times, let us unite in resilience and cooperation. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to those who have embraced the path of peace and dialogue. Your constructive engagement shows a commitment to our nation's well-being; your cooperation is invaluable as we work to overcome these challenges as we build a brighter future. "

He called for constructive engagement and cooperation from all Nigerians to overcome current challenges and build a brighter future.