Nigeria: Govt Suspends Import Duty On Rice, Flour, Other Essential Food Items

31 July 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Godwin Oritse

The Federal Government through the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has suspended import duties on rice, flour, wheat and other essential food items to reduce the high costs of food items in the country in the wake of the excruciating hunger in Nigeria.

Disclosing this yesterday, the Comptroller-General, CG, of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi said the government is committed to addressing the rising costs of essential food items aimed at reducing hunger in the land.

According to him, "Global inflation is impacting nations worldwide including Nigeria, to address this Federal Government through the Nigeria Customs Service is suspending import duties and taxes on essential food items to make them more affordable.

We are committed to implementing this measure seamlessly to address the problem of hunger in our nation. We have streamlined export processes to ensure that Nigerian goods reach international markets efficiently. We have introduced tools like Advanced Ruling System, Authorized Economic Operator and Time Release Study to enhance trade, stimulate the economy and create opportunities.

"Our farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs will now have a faster path to global markets benefitting their families and communities. We are also intensifying efforts with other agencies to avert proliferation of arms and other dangerous weapons through our land, sea and airports. We believe in collective effort and peaceful progress to strengthen our borders. Disruptions to the supply chain affect foreign investments, distort trade promote instability, increase scarcity and hinder revenue collection.

"In these challenging times, let us unite in resilience and cooperation. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to those who have embraced the path of peace and dialogue. Your constructive engagement shows a commitment to our nation's well-being; your cooperation is invaluable as we work to overcome these challenges as we build a brighter future. "

He called for constructive engagement and cooperation from all Nigerians to overcome current challenges and build a brighter future.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.