Nigeria: Music Legend Onyeka Onwenu Is Dead

31 July 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

Onyeka Onwenu was born in 1952, in Obosi, Anambra State.

Nigerian music legend Onyeka Onwenu, popularly known as the "Elegant Stallion", has died at the age of 72.

Onwenu reportedly collapsed after performing at the 80th birthday party of Stella Okolie, chief executive officer of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, on Tuesday.

She was said to have been rushed to Reddington Hospital, where she reportedly passed away.

A source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, "It is very sad. Onyeka Onwenu just performed at the birthday of Mrs. Stella Okoli of Emzor Pharmaceuticals tonight. After performing, she slumped. She was taken to Reddington Hospital but couldn't make it."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onwenu was born in 1952, in Obosi, Anambra State.

She began her music career in the 1980s and released her debut album, "For the Love of You," in 1981.

She has since released numerous albums and singles, including the hit song, "One Love".

Onwenu has also acted in several Nollywood films and won numerous awards for her contributions to music and film.

In addition to her entertainment career, Onwenu has also been involved in politics.

She was appointed Chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture in 2013 and later became Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development in 2016.

In 2011, she was awarded the National Honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

(NAN)

