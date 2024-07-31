Nigeria: Paris 2024 - AFN's Negligence Dashes Favour Ofili's 100m Olympic Dream

This unpardonable exclusion has been attributed to the negligence of both the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC

Nigerian athlete Favour Ofili has expressed her disappointment and frustration after being omitted from the 100m Women's event at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This unpardonable exclusion has been attributed to the negligence of both the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC.

"It is with great regret that I have just been told I will not be competing in the 100 meters at this Olympic Games. I qualified, but those with the AFN and NOC failed to enter me. I have worked for 4 years to earn this opportunity. For what?" Ofili wrote on Instagram.

This is not the first time Ofili has faced disappointment due to the federation's negligence.

She was also unable to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to a lack of adequate testing provisions.

"Please remember, in the last Olympic Games I was not able to compete because AFN, NADC and NOC failed to release funds for athletes to be tested, which made 14 Nigeria athletes that qualified to not compete. Now THIS......

If those responsible are NOT held accountable for taking this opportunity from me, neither organization can EVER be trusted in the future!" She lamented.

Despite her disappointment, Ofili is hoping to compete in the 200m race, which she has also qualified for.

"Next one is the 200meters, 🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️ I HOPE IM ENTERED."

Ofili, 21, has had a sterling season, recording a personal best of 22.33s in the 200m and shattering the African women's 150m record at the Adidas Atlanta City games last June.

Great talent

Ofili is among the talented "newcomers" making her Olympic debut in Paris.

With an impressive track record, Ofili has achieved a Top 8 finish at the World Championships, won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, and emerged as an African Games champion.

She is also a former World U20 champion and African Senior Athletics Championships champion in the 200m.

Her current world rankings stand at 23rd in 100m and 52nd in 200m, with personal best rankings of 13th in 200m, 23rd in 100m, and 37th in 400m.

In May, Ofili achieved a remarkable feat by breaking three records in just one month, showcasing her exceptional talent and dedication to the sport.

The AFN's negligence has sparked outrage, with many calling for accountability and reforms within the organisation to prevent future disappointments for Nigerian athletes.