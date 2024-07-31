Nigeria: #EndBadGovernance - Niger Delta Peace Movement Urges Youths to Shun Protest

31 July 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

As youths across Nigeria brace up for a nationwide protest against hardship and bad governance on August 1st, the group, Niger Delta Peace Movement, has urged citizens to discard the planned protest insisting that some unpatriotic elements have perfected plans to hijack the process to destabilize the country.

The national leader of the group, Alhaji Harmony Awolowo, in a statement, warned that if things get out of hand it would be difficult for the country to recover.

He urged Nigerians to learn from what happened during the #EndSARS protest where some terrorist groups hid under the cover of Nigerian youths to steal and destroy properties.

He said: "it is on record that property worth billions of naira were destroyed in Lagos alone," and cautioned against the August 1 protest whose intentions are not known to many who are warming up to participate.

Awolowo called for more diplomatic means of addressing grievances; rather than resorting to street protests which may blow up the nation.

He said, "The protest is not being organized in the interest of Nigerians, but for selfish reasons by politicians who have long been rejected by the people, and are now coming through the youths to cause mayhem.

"Some very wicked opposition leaders want to colonize the Nigerian youths and use them as thugs and hoodlums during the protest and we want to say no.

"We should say no to political thuggery, we cannot continue to be use to amplify the voices and demands of politicians who are protesting for selfish reasons.

"By the end of the day, they will take their children abroad to enjoy while the rest of us will remain and suffer.

"As a fellow comrade, I am urging Nigerian youths not to be part of these wicked politicians who hide under the umbrella of youths to disorganize the government and the country.

"Rather than joining the protest which is aimed at fighting against security agents and destroying properties, we should rather support the government in the little way we can to improve the economy and bring about positive change."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.