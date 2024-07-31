Nigeria: Paris 2024 - Team Nigeria's Captain Suffers Defeat in Opening Game

31 July 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwaferanmi Omoniyi

Opeyori lost to Swiss opponent Tobias Kuenzi in two straight sets (22-20, 21-14)

Team Nigeria captain Opeyori Anuoluwapo on Tuesday began his campaign at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on a losing note.

Opeyori who is Nigeria's highest ranked player and among the top 10 in the world was defeated by an underdog Tobias Kuenzi in two straight sets (22-20, 21-14).

Kuenzi is ranked 181st in the world.

This loss adds to Nigeria's tale of woes at the Olympics, with five top athletes already eliminated and the Super Falcons facing potential elimination.

Opeyori's next opponent is Chinese world no. 6 Li Shigeng, who comfortably defeated Tobias in two sets.

The game is set for Wednesday and is a must-win for Opeyori to keep his Olympic dreams alive.

