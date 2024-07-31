Nigeria: Lagos Ndigbo Distance Selves From Protest, Urge Traders to Stay At Home

The Coalition of Igbo Political and Social-Cultural Groups, Lagos State, has distanced itself from the proposed hunger protest commencing on August 1. It is urging Igbo traders in the state to stay home and not open their businesses on days of the protest to avoid being attacked.

At a briefing in Lagos held at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, the coalition, which is made up of 16 different Igbo groups in Lagos, noted that while there is no dispute that there is hardship in the country, the current economic downturn is not limited to Nigeria and was not caused by President Bola Tinubu's administration.

While speaking, the President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Sunday Ossai, said the Igbo in Lagos have always been wrongly accused of organising protests in the state, which has always put their lives in danger.

"Ndigbo has always been wrongly accused, so we have come out to deny accusations against us. We don't know anything about organising the protest; Ndigbo is not part of it. We are innocent. I appeal to Ndigbo to be cautious of their movements and urge them to stay home and not go for their businesses on the day of the protest," Ossai said.

The Coordinator of the coalition, Anselm Njoku while speaking on behalf of leaders of the groups noted that Lagos is a Yoruba land and Ndigbo who are residents in the state have contributed immensely to its development, adding that they cannot 'be used, coerced in whatever forms to destroy assets.'

"We are not destruction prone and cannot be part of those seeking to destroy what we partly built. Ndigbo are not wired for destruction but develop wherever we are residing" he said.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu inherited a bad economy and should be given time to settle down.

He also thanked the President for approving the South East Development Commission and appealed to him to 'expedite action on the release of Nnamdi Kanu through a political process rather than judiciary means.'