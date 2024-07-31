Nigeria: Hardship Protest - Nigerian University Issues Safety Guideline

Scheduled for 1 to 10 August, some Nigerians have planned a nationwide protest to demand economic and political reforms.

NUC's reaction

The management of the National Universities Commission on Monday directed Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities to take urgent measures to ensure the safety of their staff, students and property of the institutions during the planned nationwide protest.

This is as the authority at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, has urged students and staff to abide by laid down rules and regulations to ensure safety during the upcoming planned nationwide protest.

NUC's directive

NUC, the nation's regulatory agency for universities, in a letter directed to all vice-chancellors by its Acting Executive Secretary, Chris Maiyaki, said it is concerned about the safety of staff, students and university property should there be any protest action.

The letter reads in part: "Consequently, the Honourable Minister has directed that vice-chancellors of all Nigerian universities should take proactive steps to ensure the security and safety of the university community, including staff and students.

"In addition, vice-chancellors are to please issue specific statements to assure staff and students of their safety. It is also advisable that students remain on campus to focus on their academic pursuits so as to avoid exposure to any potential danger during the planned protests."

Babcock University issues guidelines

In its statement on Tuesday, signed by its Director, Communication and Marketing, Joshua Suleiman, the university said it is partnering with security agencies to ensure the safety and protection of lives and property.

The statement reads in part: "As a responsible institution, we are committed to ensuring the safety and protection of our staff, students, and public infrastructure within our community.

"We want to assure you that the university is taking all necessary measures to safeguard our community. We are partnering and coordinating with local and state authorities to enhance security and minimize disruptions to all legitimate business operations within our domain.

"We enjoin everyone to remain vigilant and follow all the laid down rules and regulations of the university as well as any guidance issued by our campus security office."

Backstory

Young Nigerians have vowed to commence a nationwide 10-day protest from 1 to 10 August to demand economic and political reforms, especially the high cost of living.

As part of efforts to address the concerns, President Bola Tinubu has met with various stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders.

There have also been calls for restraint in some quarters, as the security agencies warn protesters not to go overboard and that they should prevent the protests from turning violent.