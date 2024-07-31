Liberia: Boakai Must Change Course

Liberia is still reeling from the hectic upheavals of the six months presidency of Joseph Nyuma Boakai, including the controversial and questionable acquisition of 285 pieces of yellow machines, tenure positions and the appointment of an Executive Director of the War and Economic Crimes Court and many other pressing issues to which the Orator of Liberia's 177th Independence has drawn attention and urged President Joseph Boakai to change course or lose the confidence of the Liberian people.

The acquisition of 285 yellow machines by President Boakai's administration has stirred significant controversy, with increasing demands for transparency and accountability.

The secrecy surrounding the procurement process has also led to public outcry, particularly regarding the lack of information from the Executive on how these machines were acquired.

In her Independence Day oration Friday, Dr. Pailey said: "Do you want to be remembered for condoning lawlessness or respecting the rule of law? In regards to the former, you have made some mistakes along the way-- from the tenured positions debacle to the appointments of questionable characters in key positions of trust (you know who they are), to the controversy of what I call the 'Yellow machine gate'."

"I urge you to course correct before you lose the confidence of the Liberian people. Assemble a diverse and nationally- representative team of competent and committed Liberians with integrity; devise mutually agreeable, time-bound deliverables for them to achieve; and hold them accountable. Demand that all appointees roll up their sleeves and get to work or move out of the way of progress," Dr. Pailey demands.

Dr. Pailey said the government's "ARREST Agenda" appears to be more of a multi-sectoral development wish list, proposing that the government uses the phrase 'dignity must define us' as the unifying anchor for this administration's national development plan.

"The process of managing change and delivering public goods must be Liberian-led, Liberian-financed and Liberian-managed," she said.

Share