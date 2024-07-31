Liberia: Yekeh Disappointed Over Jabateh Arrest

Liberia-Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah has expressed disappointment over the manner and form the Liberia National Police arrested the Assistant Minister for Urban Affairs at the Ministry of Internal Affairs Mark Jabateh at Prime FM 105.5.

According to Rep. Kolubah he did not officially complain Minister Mark to the LNP headquarters.

"I was never offended or treating by Mark Jabateh, why is the police after him," he wondered

In his official response through his social media, he noted: "I was reliably informed by one of the journalists that Minister Mark called the Police Director "Pekin" before his guest, something that offended him, so he the Inspector General of the LNP immediately ordered that Mark be thrown at the back of the police pick up".

He said such action by the police is a like a cover-up, using my case to have Mark arrested for sarcastic statement towards the IG.

Kolubah stated: "I complained to the Liberia National Police, about a week ago concerning the vandalization of my property or my District 10 Base, where my people were arrested and kept in police custody for over 3 days without forwarding them to Court, they did not do anything about that, now Joseph Boakai Police Director is making fun, talking about arresting Minister Mark Jabateh"

Rep. Kolubah further indicated "Let me make it very clear again, it was never because of me Assistant Minister Mark Jabateh was arrested".