Liberia: Boakai Holds Lavish 52nd Wedding Anniversary

President Joseph Boakai Monday held what some Liberians termed as an opulent 52nd Wedding Anniversary celebration at the Paynesville Town Hall, amid harsh economic realities faced by Liberians he came to power to rescue.

Garbed in a white 'Senator Suit,' the Liberian leader joyously took to the dancing floor with his wife, First Lady Kartumu Boakai also garbed in flashy African attire, while invited officials of government and other citizens cheered on.

The President's opulent 52nd Wedding Anniversary celebration comes at the time Liberians are still grappling with the fallout from the 177th Independence Day Oration in light of the walkout by US Embassy Officials in protest of what they viewed as sheer denigration of their country, the United States, by the national orator.

Though the government issued a statement to the effect with no strategic position on the incident, President Boakai himself is yet to speak to the issue which borders on the health of the longstanding the two countries share.

Many Liberians, including former Presidents Ellen Johnson Sir-leaf and George Weah, as national embarrassment when Orator Dr. Robtel Pailey growled at America's role in Liberia development, accusing it of taking more from the country than it has given.

The colorful occasion of pomp and pageantry only reminisced fond memories of how leaders, who show detestation for opulence or waste of public resources, often get submerged in the trappings of the presidency and eventually repeat the same mistakes others had been criticized.

"As civil servants continue to await their salaries for July and struggle with basic necessities, Joseph Nyumah Boakai marked his wedding anniversary with a lavish celebration funded by taxpayer money," an online TV wrote.

It added that such glaring disparity underscores a concerning disconnect between our leaders and the hardworking citizens they represent.

According to them, the display of extravagance raises critical questions about our leaders' priorities and the ethical management of public funds, while many Liberians face financial hardship.

"It is imperative that we demand accountability from those in power and insist on responsible governance that prioritizes the welfare of all citizens," it said.