Ghana: Lawyer Sues Police Service Over Appointment of Deputy IGP

31 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

Abdulai argues that the creation of a deputy IGP position is unconstitutional and is asking that the Court declare it as such.

Private legal practitioner and lecturer at the UPAS Law School, Justice Abdulai has sued the Attorney-General and the Ghana Service over President Nana Akufo-Addo's recent appointment of a deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Abdulai argues that the creation of a deputy IGP position is unconstitutional and is asking that the Court declare it as such.

"A further declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Articles 202 (1), 202(2), 202 (3), of the 1992 Constitution; Section 3 of the Police Service Act 1970 (Act 350), and Regulations 6(1), 6(2), 6(3), and 6(4) of the Police Service Regulations 2012, (C.I. 76), the Appointment of Commissioner of Police, COP, Mr. Christian Yohuno, as Deputy Inspector General of Police, in charge of operations by the President of the Republic of Ghana, is unconstitutional null and void," he said in a filing dated July 30, 2024.

He also wants the Court to make orders restraining the Deputy IGP from acting in his new role.

The hearing of the case is not immediately known.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.