Ghana: Lawyer Sues Police Service Over Appointment of Deputy IGP

Abdulai argues that the creation of a deputy IGP position is unconstitutional and is asking that the Court declare it as such.

Private legal practitioner and lecturer at the UPAS Law School, Justice Abdulai has sued the Attorney-General and the Ghana Service over President Nana Akufo-Addo's recent appointment of a deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP).

"A further declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Articles 202 (1), 202(2), 202 (3), of the 1992 Constitution; Section 3 of the Police Service Act 1970 (Act 350), and Regulations 6(1), 6(2), 6(3), and 6(4) of the Police Service Regulations 2012, (C.I. 76), the Appointment of Commissioner of Police, COP, Mr. Christian Yohuno, as Deputy Inspector General of Police, in charge of operations by the President of the Republic of Ghana, is unconstitutional null and void," he said in a filing dated July 30, 2024.

He also wants the Court to make orders restraining the Deputy IGP from acting in his new role.

The hearing of the case is not immediately known.